Bugün kimin maçı var, hangi? 4 Ekim liglerde günün programı

Trendyol Süper Lig'de bu akşam Beşiktaş ile Galatasaray karşı karşıya gelecek. Nefes kesen maça saatler kala bugün kimin maçı var merak edildi. İşte günün programı!

Bugün kimin maçı var, hangi? 4 Ekim liglerde günün programı
04.10.2025
04.10.2025
saat ikonu 13:06

Futbolseverlerin yakından takip ettiği , , Bundesliga'da şampiyonluk yarışı devam ediyor.

BUGÜN KİMİN MAÇI VAR 4 EKİM?

Türkiye

13:30 | Pendikspor - Adana Demirspor () → Max 2, tabii Spor 6

13:30 | Bandırmaspor - Ümraniyespor (1. Lig) → , beIN Sports Max 1

14:30 | Gençlerbirliği - Alanyaspor (Süper Lig) → beIN Sports 2

16:00 | Erzurumspor - Vanspor (1. Lig) → TRT Spor, beIN Sports Max 1

17:00 | Kocaelispor - Eyüpspor (Süper Lig) → beIN Sports 2

20:00 | Galatasaray - Beşiktaş (Süper Lig – derbi) → beIN Sports 1

Almanya

14:00 | Hertha Berlin - Preussen Münster () → Tivibu Spor 4

14:00 | Kaiserslautern - Bochum (Bundesliga 2) → Tivibu Spor 3, S Sport Plus

14:00 | Holstein Kiel - Darmstadt 98 (Bundesliga 2) → Tivibu Spor 2, S Sport Plus

16:30 | Dortmund - Leipzig (Bundesliga) → Tivibu Spor 2, S Sport Plus

19:30 | Frankfurt - Bayern Münih (Bundesliga) → Tivibu Spor 2, S Sport Plus

İngiltere

14:30 | Leeds Utd - Tottenham (Premier Lig) → beIN Sports 3

17:00 | Arsenal - West Ham (Premier Lig) → beIN Sports 3

17:00 | Man Utd - Sunderland (Premier Lig) → beIN Sports Max 2

19:30 | Chelsea - Liverpool (Premier Lig – dev maç) → beIN Sports 3

İspanya

15:00 | Real Oviedo - Levante (La Liga 2) → S Sport, S Sport Plus

17:15 | Girona - Valencia (La Liga) → S Sport, S Sport Plus

19:30 | Athletic Bilbao - Mallorca (La Liga) → S Sport, S Sport Plus

22:00 | Real Madrid - Villarreal (La Liga) → S Sport, S Sport Plus

İtalya

16:00 | Lazio - Torino (Serie A) → S Sport 2, Tivibu Spor 1

19:00 | Inter - Cremonese (Serie A) → S Sport 2, Tivibu Spor 1

