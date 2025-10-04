Bugün kimin maçı var, hangi? 4 Ekim liglerde günün programı

Kategoriler
Son Dakika Gündem Özel Haber Teyitli Haber Politika Ekonomi Spor Dünya Magazin Yaşam Aktüel Sağlık Teknoloji Kültür - Sanat
UYGULAMALAR
İstanbul
Futbolseverlerin yakından takip ettiği Süper Lig, La Liga, Bundesliga'da şampiyonluk yarışı devam ediyor.
Türkiye
13:30 | Pendikspor - Adana Demirspor (1. Lig) → beIN Sports Max 2, tabii Spor 6
13:30 | Bandırmaspor - Ümraniyespor (1. Lig) → TRT Spor, beIN Sports Max 1
14:30 | Gençlerbirliği - Alanyaspor (Süper Lig) → beIN Sports 2
16:00 | Erzurumspor - Vanspor (1. Lig) → TRT Spor, beIN Sports Max 1
17:00 | Kocaelispor - Eyüpspor (Süper Lig) → beIN Sports 2
20:00 | Galatasaray - Beşiktaş (Süper Lig – derbi) → beIN Sports 1
Almanya
14:00 | Hertha Berlin - Preussen Münster (Bundesliga 2) → Tivibu Spor 4
14:00 | Kaiserslautern - Bochum (Bundesliga 2) → Tivibu Spor 3, S Sport Plus
14:00 | Holstein Kiel - Darmstadt 98 (Bundesliga 2) → Tivibu Spor 2, S Sport Plus
16:30 | Dortmund - Leipzig (Bundesliga) → Tivibu Spor 2, S Sport Plus
19:30 | Frankfurt - Bayern Münih (Bundesliga) → Tivibu Spor 2, S Sport Plus
İngiltere
14:30 | Leeds Utd - Tottenham (Premier Lig) → beIN Sports 3
17:00 | Arsenal - West Ham (Premier Lig) → beIN Sports 3
17:00 | Man Utd - Sunderland (Premier Lig) → beIN Sports Max 2
19:30 | Chelsea - Liverpool (Premier Lig – dev maç) → beIN Sports 3
İspanya
15:00 | Real Oviedo - Levante (La Liga 2) → S Sport, S Sport Plus
17:15 | Girona - Valencia (La Liga) → S Sport, S Sport Plus
19:30 | Athletic Bilbao - Mallorca (La Liga) → S Sport, S Sport Plus
22:00 | Real Madrid - Villarreal (La Liga) → S Sport, S Sport Plus
İtalya
16:00 | Lazio - Torino (Serie A) → S Sport 2, Tivibu Spor 1
19:00 | Inter - Cremonese (Serie A) → S Sport 2, Tivibu Spor 1