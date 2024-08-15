PS Plus, Ağustos 2024 ücretsiz oyun kataloğunu güncelledi: The Witcher 3 ücretsiz!
Sony, aylık en az 175 TL'ye sattığı PlayStation Plus abonelik hizmetine ağustos aynın başında eklediği 3 oyuna ek olarak 15 yeni oyun daha kattı. Böylelikle PS Plus'a bu ay eklenen oyun sayısı 18'e çıkmış oldu. İşte PS Plus Ağustos 2024 ücretsiz oyun listesi!
Sony, geçtiğimiz günlerde PlayStation Plus'ın Ağustos 2024 ücretsiz oyun kataloğunu açıklayarak Premium, Extra ve Essential abonelerine 3 tane ücretsiz oyun hediye edeceğini duyurmuştu. Şimdi o liste güncellendi.
Sadece Premium ve Extra aboneleri için sunulan yeni oyun kataloğunda 15 yeni oyun yer alıyor. Bu oyunlar arasında, standart PlayStation Store fiyatı 254,00 TL olan The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt dikkatleri topladı. İşte PS Plus Ağustos 2024 oyun kataloğu!
PS PLUS AĞUSTOS 2024 OYUNLARI (PREMIUM VE EXTRA)
Ağustos başında PlayStation Plus'un Essential katmanına Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga ve Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach oyunları eklenmişti. Premium ve Extra abonelerine 20 Ağustos'tan itibaren sunulacak oyunlar şöyle:
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | PS4, PS5
- Wild Hearts Standard Edition | PS5
- Cult of the Lamb | PS4, PS5
- Ride 5 | PS5
- Watch Dogs 2* | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Last Recollection | PS4, PS5
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker* | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization | PS4
PlayStation Premium (Classics)
- Vacation Simulator | PS VR2
- TimeSplitters | PS4, PS5
- TimeSplitters 2 | PS4, PS5
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect | PS4, PS5
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song | PS4