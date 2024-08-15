PS Plus, Ağustos 2024 ücretsiz oyun kataloğunu güncelledi: The Witcher 3 ücretsiz!

15 Ağustos 2024 09:53 - Güncelleme : 15 Ağustos 2024 09:54

Sony, geçtiğimiz günlerde PlayStation Plus'ın Ağustos 2024 ücretsiz oyun kataloğunu açıklayarak Premium, Extra ve Essential abonelerine 3 tane ücretsiz oyun hediye edeceğini duyurmuştu. Şimdi o liste güncellendi.

Sadece Premium ve Extra aboneleri için sunulan yeni oyun kataloğunda 15 yeni oyun yer alıyor. Bu oyunlar arasında, standart PlayStation Store fiyatı 254,00 TL olan The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt dikkatleri topladı. İşte PS Plus Ağustos 2024 oyun kataloğu!

PS PLUS AĞUSTOS 2024 OYUNLARI (PREMIUM VE EXTRA)

Ağustos başında PlayStation Plus'un Essential katmanına Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga ve Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach oyunları eklenmişti. Premium ve Extra abonelerine 20 Ağustos'tan itibaren sunulacak oyunlar şöyle:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | PS4, PS5

Wild Hearts Standard Edition | PS5

Cult of the Lamb | PS4, PS5

Ride 5 | PS5

Watch Dogs 2* | PS4

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection | PS4, PS5

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker* | PS4

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PS4

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet | PS4

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization | PS4

PlayStation Premium (Classics)