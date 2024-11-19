The Game Awards 2024 adayları açıklandı: Yılın Oyunu ödülü sahibini buluyor
The Game Awards 2024 adayları açıklandı. "Yılın Oyunu" kategorisinde Astro Bot, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong ve Elden Ring DLC'si gibi yapımlar kıyasıya yarışıyor. İşte 2024'ün en iyileri...
Oyun dünyasının en prestijli ödül töreni The Game Awards 2024 için geri sayım başladı. 12 Aralık Perşembe günü düzenlenecek olan etkinlikte yılın en iyileri ödüllerine kavuşacak. Tüm oyuncuların merakla beklediği "Yılın Oyunu" kategorisinin adayları ise sonunda belli oldu.
ASTRO BOT VE FİNAL FANTASY VII REBİRTH, 7'ŞER ADAYLIK ALDI
Adaylık listesine bakıldığında Astro Bot ve Final Fantasy VII Rebirth'ün toplamda yedişer adaylık aldığını görüyoruz. Diğer yandan Çin mitolojisinden ilham alan aksiyon dolu popüler yapım Black Myth: Wukong da yılın en iyi oyunu adayı olarak büyük bir kitle tarafından destekleniyor.
Hatırlatmak gerekirse, geçtiğimiz yılın kazananı olan Baldur's Gate 3 uzun süre konuşulmuş ve yılın oyunu ünvanını hakkıyla taşımıştı. Son yılların kazananları şöyleydi:
- 2023: Baldur's Gate 3
- 2022: Elden Ring
- 2021: It Takes Two
- 2020: The Last of Us Part II
- 2019: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- 2018: God of War
YILIN OYUNU 2024 ADAYLARI
Donanım Haber'in aktardığı bilgiye göre, The Game Awards 2024 adayları şu şekilde:
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazi
EN İYİ OYUN YÖNETİMİ
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
EN İYİ HİKAYE ANLATIMI
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantanzio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
EN İYİ SANAT YÖNETİMİ
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
EN İYİ MÜZİK
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
EN İYİ SES TASARIMI
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
EN İYİ PERFORMANS
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
GAMES FOR IMPACT (SOSYAL BİR ANLAM/MESAJ İÇEREN OYUN)
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
EN İYİ DEVAM EDEN OYUN
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
EN İYİ BAĞIMSIZ OYUN
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
EN İYİ İLK BAĞIMSIZ OYUN
- Balatro
- Animal Well
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
EN İYİ MOBİL OYUN
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
EN İYİ TOPLULUK DESTEĞİ
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
ERİŞİLEBİLİRLİKTE İNOVASYON
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
EN İYİ SANAL GERÇEKLİK/ARTIRILMIŞ GERÇEKLİK OYUNU
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
EN İYİ AKSİYON OYUNU
- Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
EN İYİ AKSİYON/MACERA OYUNU
- ASTRO BOT
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
EN İYİ RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
EN İYİ DÖVÜŞ OYUNU
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
- MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
EN İYİ AİLE OYUNU
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Astro Bot
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
EN İYİ STRATEJİ OYUNU
- Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
- Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
- Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
- Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)
EN İYİ SPOR/YARIŞ OYUNU
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
EN İYİ ÇOK OYUNCULU OYUN
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
EN ÇOK BEKLENEN OYUN
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
EN İYİ UYARLAMA
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
YILIN İÇERİK ÜRETİCİSİ
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
EN İYİ ESPOR OYUNU
- DOTA 2
- Counter-Strike 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
EN İYİ ESPOR OYUNCUSU
- 33 – Neta Shapira
- Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
- ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
EN İYİ ESPOR TAKIMI
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)